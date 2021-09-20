3 separate shootings within hours of each other being investigated in Lancaster

Lancaster

by: Walter Hermann

LANCASTER, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three separate shootings that occurred just hours apart this past weekend are all under investigation in Lancaster County, local police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls at an apartment complex regarding a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Friday near 1600 Pardue Street. No injuries were reported, however, bullet holes were found in four vehicles, the police report indicated.

During the investigation officers overheard gunfire, responded, and saw a car fleeing the scene of where the gunshots appeared to have come from. Officers pursued the vehicle, which eventually stopped, and the driver, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, approached the officers. He was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Just a couple of hours later, officers responded to calls regarding gunshots at Caroline court. No injuries were reported, however, two windows and a door were later reported damaged.

It is unclear if any of these shootings are related and there are no mentions of any arrests at this time.

These all remain active investigations.

