LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster Wednesday morning, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Highway 903 near the intersection of Damsel Road.

The drivers of both vehicles, 34-year-old James Caulder of Kershaw and 67-year-old Jerry Blackmon of Heath Springs, were pronounced dead on the scene. Neither vehicle was carrying passengers.

Officials said the case of the wreck is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No more information was immediately available.