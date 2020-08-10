2 men charged after fight leads to deadly shooting, Lancaster officials say

Two men have been arrested after another man was found shot to death in Lancaster following a dispute at a party this weekend.

Lancaster residents Antonio Mickle, 37, and Reno Blakely, 42, face murder charges in the killing of Waxhaw resident Ethan Dailey, 29, who was found shot in the driveway of a home on Crenson Drive around 1 a.m.

Witnesses told detectives that Dailey was a guest at the home and that he and some others were attending a nearby birthday party. Mickle and Dailey got into a confrontation at the party, the police report indicated. A short time after the confrontation and when Dailey had already returned home, witnesses say they heard gunshots.

Officers went to Mickle’s home on Sawgrass Lane and he and Blakely were taken into custody around 5 a.m.

“Mickle or someone else at the party should have called us to investigate the fight so that we could take appropriate action,: Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Instead, Mickle took matters into his own hands, and now a man is dead and Mickle and Blakely are in jail. The quick arrests in this case are the direct result of citizen cooperation with the police. We appreciate assistance like this which make our communities safer.”

Detectives say the two men drove to Dailey’s house after the fight, shot him, and then sped away from the scene.

