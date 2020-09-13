2 killed in Lancaster single-vehicle accident

Two victims involved in a single-vehicle car accident in Lancaster, South Carolina are dead, local officials say.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to calls regarding an accident on Highway 341 near Monarch Place around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A driver of a Ford Explorer that veered off the road was pronounced dead. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the police report. A rearseat passenger, also not wearing a seatbelt, was also pronounced dead after also being partially ejected from the vehicle.

Two additional rear-seat passengers who were both juveniles were also injured and airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

An initial investigation showed the vehicle ran off the road into an embankment and then struck a utility pole and a tree.

This remains an active investigation.

