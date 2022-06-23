LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were arrested and two others are wanted on drug charges after investigators executed a search warrant on a car wash in Lancaster and uncovered drugs and weapons.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, investigators went to the Miracle on Wheels Car Wash on the 1500 block of Great Falls Highway on Wednesday, May 18.

Six people were at the car wash at the time including 49-year-old Jarrod Ledell Crawford, 29-year-old O’Darius Jerel Nesbit, and 37-year-old Michael Leivory Wilks. Investigators say the others there at the time were not associated with the crime and were not charged.

During the search, agents found 1.89 grams of suspected cocaine, 5.16 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, 7.78 grams of suspected marijuana, three sets of digital scales, a glass smoking pipe, two handguns, a pellet rifle, and ammunition.

During the investigation, the suspects were not arrested on the scene. Warrants were obtained for Crawford, Nesbit, and Wilks, as well as 40-year-old Jeffery Lanard Roseborough who is associated with the car wash.

Crawford was arrested on Sunday, May 29 and bond was set at $26,000 which he posted the next day and was released. Nesbit was arrested on Thursday, June 2 on $14,000 bond which he posted the same day and was also released.

Roseborough and Wilks are wanted on their warrants, and investigators are still searching for them.

All four men are each charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to Brooklyn Springs Elementary School.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Roseborough and Wilks, you’re asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 283-3388.