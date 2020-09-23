$10,000 reward offered for information on Lancaster deadly overdose

Lancaster
Lancaster Sheriff

A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to a suspect wanted in the death of a man this past March, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to calls regarding on March 30 around 9 a.m. to a welfare check on a person in a vehicle at a parking lot at 301 South Wylie Street in Lancaster.

Lancaster resident Jason Pitts, 40, was found unresponsive in the front passenger seat of a Toyota Scion and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation showed Pitts had performed yard work at a home in Monroe the previous Saturday and was driving the 2010 black two-door Toyota Scion after borrowing it from a friend.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-283-3388.

