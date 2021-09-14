1-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Lancaster parking lot

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A one-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle attempting to leave a Lancaster County parking lot Monday night, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Witnesses reportedly told police the infant walked in front of a vehicle around 7 p.m. Monday at Frank L. Roddey Homes on E. Arch Street as the driver was attempting to leave and was struck.

Emergency crews rendered aid and took the child to the hospital where they died.

Police said they are still actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.