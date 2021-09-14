1-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Lancaster parking lot

Lancaster

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A one-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle attempting to leave a Lancaster County parking lot Monday night, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Witnesses reportedly told police the infant walked in front of a vehicle around 7 p.m. Monday at Frank L. Roddey Homes on E. Arch Street as the driver was attempting to leave and was struck.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Emergency crews rendered aid and took the child to the hospital where they died.

Police said they are still actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories