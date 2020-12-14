Woman fatally shot at home in Lancaster incident, officials say

A woman was fatally shot during an incident at a home in Lancaster County, officials said on Monday.

A Lancaster officer responded to a domestic incident around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday after hearing yelling coming from a home while he was patrolling an area near 100 Witherspoon Street.

The officer found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported by helicopter to Charlotte to be treated and the woman, identified as Great Falls resident Noelle Wilmore, 35, was pronounced dead a short time later.

This remains an active investigation.

