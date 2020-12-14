Woman fatally shot at home in Lancaster incident, officials say

Lancaster County
Posted: / Updated:

A woman was fatally shot during an incident at a home in Lancaster County, officials said on Monday.

A Lancaster officer responded to a domestic incident around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday after hearing yelling coming from a home while he was patrolling an area near 100 Witherspoon Street.

The officer found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported by helicopter to Charlotte to be treated and the woman, identified as Great Falls resident Noelle Wilmore, 35, was pronounced dead a short time later.

This remains an active investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral