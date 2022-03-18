

Homepage

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A beloved Lancaster County school bus driver is back on the job over two months after a crash left her hospitalized with broken bones and a concussion, according to Lancaster County School District officials.

Miss Judy Carter was injured in January when troopers said a car veered left of the centerline on Harrisburg Road and crashed head-on into her bus.

Investigators said Carter’s bus spun across the street and was hit by another car, sending her and the bus off the road and crashing into trees.

Miss Judy’s coworkers had nothing but praise for their fellow driver after the crash.

“Once your child steps on her bus, they become hers,” Lisa Plyler, Miss Judy’s co-worker, told Queen City News in January.

Fortunately, no students were on board when the crash occurred.

“Welcome back, Ms Judy,” Lancaster County School District Safety and Transportation Director Bryan Vaughn said after Carter returned to work Friday. “So happy she is healthy and back doing what she loves – serving families.”

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver involved is facing charges for crossing the centerline.