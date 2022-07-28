LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — They’ve practiced this scenario several times.

“Trying to prepare for something that we hope never happens in Lancaster County,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said.

This was part of a two-day active shooter training follow-up to an active shooter incident management course for first responders completed in May.

Responders acted out different scenarios each day, complete with community volunteers to act as victims, to make the training as real as possible.

“I think the important part is to be prepared. You know we don’t ever want to see those things happen anywhere in the country, but we have to be prepared in these times. And I feel good about Lancaster County, I was here Tuesday, I’m here today and to see what the officers are doing and how they’re interacting with the other agencies. Just making sure everyone knows what their role and responsibilities are and communicating with one another so we can provide that service that the people have come to expect here in Lancaster County,” Sheriff Faile said.

Part of the training consisted of four armed agents who are the first layer of defense against at least a single gunman. Once these four get close to their destination, the second team comes in. RTF, or the response trauma force consisting of two armed agents in the front and back, and two EMS responders headed to wounded people.

Sheriff Faile says although they learned a lot from the police response during the Uvalde shooting, his department didn’t change any tactics.

He says the training at Indian Land will reflect how they handle an active shooter at other schools.

“I think the fundamentals are the same of wherever you go, it’s just we need to know the layout of the school. And we have those plans in hand and we’re prepared for that when it happens.”

Lancaster County EMS Director Clay Catoe says they’ve been preparing for a situation like this for years. The way they respond today is how they would’ve responded last year.

Catoe says he’s waiting for approval to purchase a mass causality incident bus that will allow them to transport up to twelve patients.

“It can transport just the walking wounded or the ones with potentially trauma like gunshots or cardiac issues. But we can transport twelve at one time where with an ambulance we can only put two or three in there. We won’t have to wait for Charlotte or Richland County to come, we’ll have the assets here in Lancaster County.”