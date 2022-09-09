LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three women were arrested on various drug charges in Lancaster County Friday, Sept. 2, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Marsha Ariolo, 48, was charged with distributing meth and intent to distribute, among others. Her bonds totaled $8,000 on Sept. 7; she was released.

Lakeshia Campbell, 33, was charged with possessing gabapentin without a prescription. She was released later on Sept. 2 on a $5,000 bond.

Bianca Craig, 32, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana, among others. She remains in jail on bonds totaling $21,000.

Ariolo (left), Campbell (middle), Craig (right) (Courtesy Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident happened on Memorial Park Road near Lancaster Memorial Park.

“We have received frequent complaints about drug activity at this location,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The task force agents have been working the house and were able to get a search warrant and take everybody there to jail.”

Agents say they served a search warrant at Arioli’s home early Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found Arioli, Campbell, and Craig.

During the search, agents found cocaine, fentanyl, meth, weed, and four pills believed to be gabapentin. Digital scales, a syringe, baggies, and other drug paraphernalia were also found.

“We will continue to monitor the activity there and will be back if this illegal activity continues,” said Faile.