Teen recovering from gunshot wound outside Lancaster apartment complex

Lancaster County

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teenager is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound in a wooded area outside of an apartment complex, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots at Northwest apartment around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives learned an 18-year-old male victim had been shot and was transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

The incident occurred outside the apartment complex and deputies say there is no indication that someone else shot him, and they are not actively searching for a shooter. It is still unclear if this was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s report.

This remains an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories