Teen recovering from gunshot wound outside Lancaster apartment complex

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teenager is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound in a wooded area outside of an apartment complex, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots at Northwest apartment around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives learned an 18-year-old male victim had been shot and was transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred outside the apartment complex and deputies say there is no indication that someone else shot him, and they are not actively searching for a shooter. It is still unclear if this was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s report.

This remains an active investigation.