LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student will face disciplinary action, and law enforcement is involved, after a false gun threat was made at a local middle school, the Lancaster County School District confirmed with Queen City News.

School officials said a student told a group of friends that he had a gun in his possession at A.R. Rucker Middle School. It was reported to school staff and the SRO who officials said immediately began investigating the report.

No gun was found and upon questioning, the student admitted that the entire story concerning the weapon was false, officials said.

“No gun was ever seen or possessed at school, according to the investigation,” the LCSD said.

The student is now facing disciplinary action.

The building is safe and all students are working in classes as normal, school officials confirmed.