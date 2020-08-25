Shots fired at car with kids inside during road rage incident, police say

INDIAN LAND, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A road rage incident in Indian Land led to multiple guns being fired, local officials say.

Officers responded to calls regarding a road rage incident around 3:30 p.m. on August 15 near Highway 160 and Charlotte Highway.

Charlotte resident Haskel Patton III, 23, was swerving in and out of the roadway and crossed paths with another vehicle being driven by a 25-year-old man who had his two daughters in car seats in the back of his pickup truck.

Patton began following the victim and after pulling up alongside the pickup truck fired his gun at the vehicle, shattering the driver’s side window. The victim is a concealed weapons permit holder and was armed and fired several shots back towards Patton in response.

The victim suffered minor injuries and neither of the children were injured, the police report indicated.

Patton was driving a 2017 Jaguar XE and a search immediately began for the vehicle.

Patton was found a short time later and he was arrested and faces multiple charges including attempted murder and possession of a stolen gun.

