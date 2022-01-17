SC man killed in single-car crash in Lancaster County, weather not believed to be cause

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified a 38-year-old Kershaw man who died in a single vehicle crash on Saturday night.

According to investigators, Brandon Payne died at the crash scene on Coldstream Road in Heath Springs, S.C. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but weather isn’t believed to have played a factor in the crash. Payne was the only occupant in his vehicle.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is aiding the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office in the investigation.