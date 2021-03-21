Passenger killed in Lancaster 521 wreck, driver charged

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One of the four passengers in a vehicle traveling along US-521 was killed in a collision this weekend, Lancaster officials said on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a two-vehicle accident around 7 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Shiloh Unity road and SC-521.

A 25-year-old Lancaster woman identified as Shaniqua Moore was driving a VW sedan with one passenger, both were wearing seatbelts. A 32-year-old Lancaster woman, Jykeona Kirkland, was driving a Honda sedan with four passengers.

An initial investigation revealed that the Honda was traveling northbound and failed to yield the right of way while attempting to make a left turn and collided with the VW.

The unidentified rear-center passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead. All other passengers were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Both occupants of the VW sustained minor injuries and were transported to MUSC Lancaster.

Kirkland has been charged with failure to yield right of way at an intersection.