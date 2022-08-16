LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are scared after a loaded 9 mm gun was found at the school on Monday.

“You hear every day about school shootings; you don’t want that here in our small town,” one South Middle School parent said Tuesday as they were picking up their children from school.

“We don’t have any reason to believe that he brought it with any intent to hurt anyone, but just merely having a loaded gun in the presence of a 13-year-old in a school setting is a very disturbing thing, and we’re certainly scared of those types of situations,” said Bryan Vaughn, the county’s school district safety and transportation director.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Last school year, the district said it planned to increase the use of metal detectors in schools.

Now parents are asking where they were on Monda.

“The first day of school happens, and it was so easy for an incident like this to happen, and the district is just acting like this is a closed incident that it doesn’t happen all the time, so it’s not that big of a deal.”

The district says two guns have been found on school properties in the last four years.

“They need more than one officer here, and they need to use the metal detectors.”

Vaughn says they use gun sniffing dogs and metal detectors randomly for deterrence.

South Middle School has one of the 14 detectors in the district, but it’s not feasible to have detectors at every school building entrance because of the lack of human resources to run them effectively.

“From a percentage standpoint, guns in schools have not been a major problem. And I’ll be the first one to tell you, any gun is too many guns, and one gun is a potential problem, but we want parents to know that we hear what they’re saying,” Vaughn said. “We know what happened, and we’re going to take that information, and we’re going to ingest it and move forward with it.”

Vaughn says the district hopes to increase the number of detectors from 14 to 25 this school year.