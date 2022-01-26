Multiple people injured including school bus driver in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple people including a Lancaster County school bus driver were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday evening.

According to Lancaster County Schools, the accident occurred around 6 p.m. The Indian Land bus driver was struck by two separate vehicles before losing control and traveling about 30 feet into the woods off Harrisburg Road.

The bus driver had just finished her route and no students were on board. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Several others were also treated on scene and at a local hospital.

Preliminary investigation shows a car crossed the center left lane, hitting the bus. South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.