Months-long undercover drug operation nets 20 in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A months-long undercover drug operation in Lancaster County netted 20 arrests and dozens of charges, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Deputies began the investigation earlier this year and wrapped up last week. In all, 68 charges were filed.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, meth, and fentanyl were among the drugs seized during the undercover operation.

The 20 suspects who were arrested ranging in ages from 21 to 62 from Kershaw, Lancaster, Heath Springs. Some of the suspects are accused of drug distribution within close proximity to a school.

“We have several successful programs designed to identify people with addictions and get them help,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement.

“However, demand for illicit drugs remains high and there are lots of folks out there willing to take a chance and sell narcotics. We’re constantly watching, receiving information, and developing evidence that leads to successful drug cases, and we’ll continue to put people in jail who sell drugs.”