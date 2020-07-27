Domestic dispute turns deadly in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man was shot and killed in Lancaster County following a domestic dispute between three people, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to a home on Fox Ridge Lane in Indian Trail for a report of a burglary.

The 46-year-old homeowner was allowing a woman to stay at the home that night when a 37-year-old man who deputies say was her boyfriend showed up at the home and was upset that the woman was there.

The homeowner allowed the former boyfriend to come inside to the downstairs kitchen. The homeowner then went upstairs to talk with the woman, who was hiding in a walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

Soon after, the former boyfriend made his way upstairs to talk to the homeowner and the woman. A confrontation followed and the homeowner shot the former boyfriend, killing him.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for injuries and later released. The homeowner had minor injuries which did not require treatment.

A search warrant for the home and the former boyfriend’s car was obtained and evidence was collected.

The homeowner and the woman are cooperating with the investigation. The homeowner has not been taken into custody or charged at this time. An autopsy of the former boyfriend was scheduled for Monday.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation of this shooting death, which includes an in-depth look at relationships and events that occurred before Sunday morning,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We will review statements taken, evidence collected, the autopsy report, and the results of forensic testing. Solicitor Randy Newman was on scene Sunday morning, and the results of the completed investigation will be discussed with him and his staff to determine whether charges are appropriate.”

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.