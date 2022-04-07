LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot multiple times Wednesday night in Lancaster, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, in the 100 block of N. Gregory Street.

Lancaster Police said a 31-year-old man was taken to MUSC Health-Lancaster and was later transferred to another nearby medical facility.

Officers said the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. His current condition is unknown at the time of this report.

A suspect has been identified in this shooting, but has not been arrested yet, police said.

Anyone with further information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171 or the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174.