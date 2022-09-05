The exJeremiah “Spud” Williams, 32, was identified as the deceased victim.

HEATH SPRINGS, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who fell off a boat on Lake Wateree Sunday was found dead Monday by SCDNR divers, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Jeremiah “Spud” Williams, 32, was identified as the deceased victim.

The incident happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 4 on Lake Wateree, specifically the Stumpy Pond area.

Officials say Williams, who was on a boat with two other people, reportedly fell off the front. The two witnesses say they jumped into the water to save him but couldn’t.

They returned the boat and called 911 for help.

Rescue efforts began immediately and continued until officials declared the mission a recovery.

At around 3:15 p.m., Sept. 5, the missing boater’s body was found by SCDNR.

The case is under investigation, and a forensic autopsy is scheduled for later this week.