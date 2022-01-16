Live wire comes down during ice storm in Lancaster destroying pickup truck

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pickup truck parked at a Lancaster residence was destroyed during Sunday’s ice storm when a live power line came down on top of it setting it ablaze, Lancaster Emergency Services confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to the incident that occurred during the ice storm on Sunday to a home on Doster Road. While the vehicle was parked and uninhibited in the driveway, a live power line came down igniting the pickup truck, according to the report. Officials were unable to fight the fire due to the power line being live and energized the entire time.

No injuries were reported and while the pickup was near the home, the fire did not spread to the home. The occupant of the home was evacuated for a limited time as a safety precaution.

Credit: Lancaster Emergency Services

Numerous downed tree limbs and traffic accidents were reported throughout the QCN viewing area while road crews worked to ease driving conditions. Thousands of flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport were canceled Sunday.