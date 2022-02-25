KERSHAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A part-time substitute teacher at a high school in Lancaster County is accused of touching a minor in a sexual manner, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said an administrator at Andrew Jackson High School told a school resource officer that 24-year-old Austin Truesdale had assaulted a male who was a minor by touching him in a sexual manner.

The incident reportedly had happened in early January at Truesdale’s home, authorities said.

Investigators followed up on the report by talking to witnesses and confirmed that the incident had occurred.

Deputies said Truesdale voluntarily came to the sheriff’s office for an in-depth interview.

Investigators obtained his cell phone and found a photograph of another minor male in “a state of sexually explicit nudity.”

Both cases were unrelated to school property or activity, officials said.

Truesdale was arrested on warrants charging him with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree and sexual exploitation of a minor.