LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect turned himself in to police following a deadly shooting that happened Friday in Lancaster.

The suspect, Daquereun Pemberton, 19, turned himself in on Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the fatal incident around 10 p.m. Friday in a residential neighborhood near 102 North Willow Lake Road. Jason Shannon, 43, of Lancaster, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This remains an active investigation.