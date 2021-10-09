Lancaster man fatally shoots woman during argument, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lancaster man shot and killed a woman during a verbal dispute Saturday, the Lancaster Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12 p.m. on Saturday near 2300 Caroline court. Lancaster resident Takeisha Massey, 38, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed an argument occurred between the woman and Lancaster resident Curtis Townsend, 21, when Townsend shot the woman multiple times, according to the police report. The suspect tossed the gun and tried to hide in an outdoor trash can. He was taken into custody a short time later.

The coroner’s office, Lancaster PD, Lancaster Sheriff, and a violent task force were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There are no mentions yet of charges and this remains an active investigation.