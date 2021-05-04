Lancaster drug raid nets $120K heroin stash; suspect is on the run

LANCASTER, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is wanted after Homeland Security assisted in a raid that revealed a large drug stash that included $120,000 worth of Heroin, the Lancaster County Sheriff said on Tuesday.

Officials executed a search at a home at 377 Willow Oak Circle near Southside Elementary on Monday. Heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, hydrocodone, $10,000 in cash, and a gun was discovered. Eric Jones, 52, was identified as the homeowner and warrants were issued for his arrest.

It was determined some of the drugs came from Mexico. Jones faces multiple charges including trafficking and drug possession near a school.

The heroin seized was estimated to be worth about $120,000 in street value.

Lancaster Sheriff

Homeland Security was involved in the investigation. A search is underway for Jones and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-283-3388.

“What we found in this house is very concerning,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “If a small child or even an unsuspecting adult had gotten ahold of this bag of ‘candy’ the results would have no doubt been tragic.”