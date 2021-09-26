Lancaster Detention Center inmate found dead in cell block, officers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lancaster County Detention Center inmate was found dead in his cell block, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

Lancaster County Detention Center officers responded to a tip from another inmate that a fellow inmate was in a cell block and was unresponsive. The unidentified 56-year-old male inmate was found, sitting on his bunk with his back to the wall, with a ligature around his neck. A nurse rendered aid and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

“We are saddened by the loss of this life within our detention center, and our thoughts and prayers are with the inmate’s family,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “SLED and the coroner will conduct a thorough investigation of this matter, and additional information concerning the incident must come from SLED.”

SLED will assist in the investigation.