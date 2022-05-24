LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Preventative measures are being taken in Lancaster County to deter thieves from stealing catalytic converters from vehicles, the sheriff announced Tuesday.

“This is a great tool in our effort to stem the theft of catalytic converters,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

Unique markings will be offered to customers to be added to vehicles at no cost when a vehicle is being repaired.

“We hope the knowledge that converters might be marked will deter thieves. If we locate a marked converter and can trace its movements, we can likely arrest the person who stole it or possessed it after it was stolen. We appreciate the help of the businesses who signed up for this program, and I encourage customers having their vehicles worked on at these businesses to have their catalytic converters marked for free.”

Here are the locations offering the service.

803 Muffler & Brakes, 1253 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster

AAA Insurance & Travel, 9737 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land

A Lube Will Do, 1006 Fort Mill Highway, Indian Land

Burns Ford, 2001 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, 8455 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land

Fast Lube & Auto, 1723 Springdale Road, Lancaster

Goodyear Gemini Auto Service Center, 9798 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land

H & H Chevrolet, 7491 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw

Havoline Xpress Lube, 1221 Highway 9 ByPass West, Lancaster

Havoline Xpress Lube, 9751 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land

Lancaster Motor Company, 1616 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster

Mavis Tire, 161 Jim Wilson Road, Indian Land

Meineke Car Care, 8795 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land

Mosteller Automotive & Alignment, 514 Mosteller Drive, Lancaster

NTB (National Tire, Brake & Battery), 2625 World Reach Drive, Indian Land

Tuffy Auto Service, 9909 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land

Wally’s Muffler & Brake, 1587 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster

Woodie Enterprises, Inc., 9528 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land