LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hannah Buccini is a local dog rescuer.

“When animals come into the shelter and they’re brought in by animal control, we don’t like to see them go back into the situations they were saved from.”

She also volunteers at the Lancaster County Animal Shelter, where five dogs were recently brought in suffering from several health issues. But those dogs were then returned to their owner the next day, which made Buccini reach her breaking point.

She called out county officials on Facebook saying “five malnourished unhealthy dogs returned to their owner. Do you really think anything is going to change for these dogs? The absolute bare minimum gets done to do better for these animals.”

Director Alan Williams says they follow the ordinances, if a stray dog is turned into the shelter, an owner has five days to claim it with proof of ownership. He says they receive animals that are being mistreated all the time, but it’s animal control that determines ownership of the animals.

“We abide by what they say, we hold the dog for if they’re going to cite them, or give them citations, or if they’re going to give them tickets, or if they’re going to charge them or whatever, that should take place before we give the dogs back,” Williams said.

He says every case is different, and in this case, the owner met the requirements to receive his dogs again.

Buccini wants pet owners to be held more accountable for mistreatment.

“A lot of the tickets just get thrown out, like the tickets are taken seriously. So, when people get charged, they admitted it themselves, these tickets, like they’re not actually paying them, it gets thrown away and it’s nothing,” Buccini said.

Buccini says since the post was made, she and another volunteer have spoken to the sheriff and county administrator about ways to make this situation better. They’ve suggested proof of ownership at the shelter level, mandatory spay and neuter, and banning chains.

She says county officials say they’re looking into the problems.