Lancaster Co. officials say no proposal to stop gun owners from shooting on their property

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Neighbors in Lancaster County say they’re worried a new proposal could keep them from firing guns on their property, but county officials say that’s just not the case.

It all started with a Facebook post claiming county officials wanted to stop “recreational shooting in the county and only those with a substantial amount of property can shoot and then a six-foot fence is required with warning signs.”

County Administrator Steve Willis tells FOX 46 that he doesn’t know how that rumor started, but county officials actually want to expand opportunities for commercial shooting ranges.

Willis says the planning commission is considering a text amendment, which would expand the areas where commercial sporting clay activities could take place.

He says it was triggered by a local business that wanted to add sporting clays to their business, but they’re not zoned properly for that kind of shooting. So, instead of shutting them down permanently, they decided to expand the area where that activity can take place.

“The ordinance has language specifically this does not apply to people shooting on their own property for their own enjoyment. But somehow it got out there and it pretty well falls under my mantra if you see on social media there’s a pretty good chance that it’s probably wrong,” Willis said.

Willis says in no way are they coming for your guns and that the planning commission has no authority to do that.