Kershaw man was fatally shot inside a vehicle this weekend, deputies say

Lancaster County

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LANCASTER, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in Kershaw and local officials are calling it a homicide, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. on Sunday at 218 Railroad Ave., north of the town of Kershaw.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Kershaw resident Kenneth Morehead Jr., 46, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a parked vehicle. He was transported to a facility where he was later airlifted to another hospital in South Carolina where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Morehead was a passenger in the vehicle and pulled up to a home where the driver went inside. While inside, witnesses say gunshots rang out, during which Morehead was struck.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide and no arrests have been made yet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories