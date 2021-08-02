Kershaw man was fatally shot inside a vehicle this weekend, deputies say

LANCASTER, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in Kershaw and local officials are calling it a homicide, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. on Sunday at 218 Railroad Ave., north of the town of Kershaw.

Kershaw resident Kenneth Morehead Jr., 46, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a parked vehicle. He was transported to a facility where he was later airlifted to another hospital in South Carolina where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Morehead was a passenger in the vehicle and pulled up to a home where the driver went inside. While inside, witnesses say gunshots rang out, during which Morehead was struck.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide and no arrests have been made yet.