LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County officials plan to recognize a local firefighter next week after they say he rescued an 8-year-old boy trapped inside a cave this summer.

Officials said on August 13, 2022, emergency crews with the Flat Creek Fire Department responded to a call at Forty Acre Rock for a child stuck in a cave.

Several other emergency operations center staff and daytime firefighters responded, as well as EMS.

Once at the scene, emergency crews established a game plan to rescue the trapped 8-year-old child. After safety measures were established, officials said Gillis Robinson entered the cave.

Robinson was able to crawl about 50 feet to reach the trapped child and helped him remain calm while removing dirt and debris around him so that he could free the boy from the rock.