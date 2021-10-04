Elementary student strikes Lancaster County teacher in head as part of TikTok challenge, district says

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teacher in Lancaster County was hit in the back of her head by an elementary school student as part of a viral TikTok challenge, Lancaster School District officials confirmed Friday.

School officials said the district has dealt with several challenges circulating TikTok, including “devious licks” which involve vandalism and theft of school properties.

The school district said one of the latest challenges involves slapping or hitting a staff member from behind.

“This type of behavior is just like theft and destruction of property that is not a prank. It’s criminal behavior,” said Lancaster County School District and Transportation Director Bryan Vaughn.

Vaughn said students who physically assault a staff member will be held responsible “both legally and by board policy.” Assaulting a school staff member is an expellable offense.

“We share this information with parents so you can educate your kids on the issue and monitor their social media habits,” said Vaughn. “We also hope parents will speak with their kids about the serious repercussions of making poor decisions and peer pressure.”

Another South Carolina school was victim to “The Bathroom Challenge” last month. Dawkins Middle School in Spartanburg said the soap dispensers in 7th grade boys bathroom were ripped off the wall and thrown in the toilet or stolen.

Videos on the social media platform have shown similar or worse damage happening at schools around the country. TikTok said it was working to remove those videos.