Elderly woman killed in Lancaster County house fire

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed in an early morning house fire Friday in Lancaster County, officials said.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, several agencies responded to the fire just after 2 a.m. Friday. A resident told deputies that a person was still in the home. They attempted to find them, but they were not successful.

Fire crews arrived and found the body of an elderly woman inside the house. She did not survive the fire.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Fire crews were able to put out the flames within an hour.

Investigators are still on scene to determine the cause of the fire.