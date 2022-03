LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An elderly woman has died in the hospital from her injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle wreck last month, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said the two-vehicle collision occurred on Feb. 23, 2022, on 521 North. A woman involved in the crash, identified as Carolyn Kinard, 86, of Lancaster died from her injuries on March 6.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.