Driver charged in Lancaster County crash that injured school bus driver

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina troopers charged the driver of a car in a crash involving a school bus driver Wednesday in Lancaster County. No children were on board the bus when it collided with two cars.

The driver of one of the cars was charged with crossing the center line and crashing into the school bus head-on.

There’s an empty spot in the bus lot behind Indian Land High School.

It belongs to Miss Judy Carter.

“Once your child steps on her bus, they become hers,” said Lisa Plyler, Miss Judy’s co-worker.

“She went for the ride of her life, she really did,” said Plyler.

Her co-workers are shaken up.

“It was scary, it was very scary last night when I got there,” said Amy Coombs, Miss Judy’s supervisor.

Miss Judy, who’s like a grandmother to all the kids, had just finished making a detour to drop off a student who got on the wrong bus.

“We’re going to take them home. That’s our job, we get them home safely and securely,” said Coombs.

Miss Judy was driving the bus on Harrisburg Road when troopers say a car veered left of the center line and crashed head-on into Carter’s bus.

Miss Judy lost control.

“It was the most devastating thing that I have ever seen,” said Coombs.

Investigators say Miss Judy’s bus spun across the street and she was hit by another car, which sent her off the road, crashing the bus into the trees.

“I’ve had two accidents in my career,” said Plyler. “Mine was terrifying but I can only imagine what she went through.”

But Miss Judy is going to be alright.

“Oh, thank you, Lord Jesus, she’s got a long recovery,” said Plyler.

But she’s home from the hospital.

“I cried I was so thankful to hear her voice this morning because the last thing I saw last night was her being put into the ambulance last night and taken away,” said Coombs.

The other drivers are hoping she’ll return.

“Judy is a rock star and she’s going to come back rocking it,” said Plyler.

They’re saving a spot for her at the bus lot.

Miss Judy has some broken bones and suffered a concussion, and she has a long recovery ahead, but she’s in good spirits, according to her supervisor.