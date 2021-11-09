Deadly shooting at Lancaster mobile home, sheriff says

LANCASTER, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was killed in a shooting at a mobile home in Lancaster early Tuesday morning, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots at a mobile home on Deason Lane Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. A 38-year-old unidentified man was found in the woods across from the mobile home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed the victim and another person were both at the home, both were armed, and both fired their weapons. Detectives are still working to determine what occurred.

CSI, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and an evidence unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There are no mentions of an arrest at this time and this remains an active investigation.