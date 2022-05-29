LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcycle operator was killed in a collision with a car overnight on 521 in Lancaster, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 1:30 a.m. on 521 near Shilo Unity Road, about three miles north of downtown Lancaster. A Harley Davidson motorcycle and a sedan were involved in the accident. The motorcyclist, identified as 43-year-old Lancaster resident James Barwick, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old La’dre Edie was entering 521 from a private drive and was struck by the 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

This remains an active investigation.