LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man died after striking another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 p.m. Sunday on

52-year-old Charlotte resident Albert Walker was found suffering life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead en route to the Waxhaw Emergency Department, troopers said.

An initial investigation revealed that 44-year-old Lancaster resident Cecilia Flores was stopped at a traffic light northbound on 521 in an SUV. Walker was also traveling northbound and struck Flores’ SUV in the rear. Flores was not injured.