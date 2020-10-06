Armed robbery suspect sought in Lancaster

An armed robbery suspect who tried to rob an occupied vehicle is being sought in Lancaster, local officials said on Monday.

Police responded to calls regarding an armed robbery before 3:30 a.m. on Monday near 800 West Meeting Street.

The victim said he was held at gunpoint after the suspect saw him at a convenience store and followed him in a black sedan.

The suspect abruptly cut off the victim, slammed on the brakes and got out of the car. He then knocked on the driver’s side window with the barrel of a silver handgun before the victim was able to flee, the police report indicated. The black sedan continued to chase the suspect until he was able to pull into a hospital parking lot.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 6’0″ wearing a black mask, black jacket, nd blue jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-283-1171.

