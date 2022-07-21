LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple agencies will participate with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in active shooter training on the campus of Indian Land High School.

According to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the active shooter training will happen on Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 28.

The scenario-based training is a follow up to a three-day Active Shooter Incident Management course that the same participants took in May of this year. A realistic scenario will be run Tuesday morning followed by a different scenario in the afternoon. The training will be repeated Thursday to allow as many people from each agency as possible to participate.

Volunteers are set to play various civilian roles in the scenarios. Despite the training being very realistic, no live ammunition will be present on site.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to warn residents that there will be lots of activity and noise including simulated gunfire in and around the school during the training. The public is advised that this is a training exercise and not an actual public safety emergency.

The training will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and the Indian Land High School campus will not be accessible to the public during training days. Agency personnel, vehicles, and equipment will be staged at several locations along Charlotte Highway near the school during the training.

Signs alerting people to the training exercise will be posted north and south of the campus near the campus entrance. No traffic flow issues are anticipated.

Agencies participating include Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster County EMS, Lancaster County Fire-Rescue, Lancaster Fire Department, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Lancaster County Emergency Management, Lancaster County Public Safety Communications, Lancaster County School District, and the Lancaster County Parks & Recreation Department.