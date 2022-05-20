LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An elderly man was killed in a crash on Thursday on Highway 521 North near Dobys Bridge Road in Lancaster County.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, a vehicle in which 87-year-old William Edward Adams of Lancaster was a passenger ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and then went into an embankment.

The driver, who hasn’t been identified, and Adams were transported to Atrium Health Pineville Hospital where Edwards died from his injuries. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Additional details regarding the crash were not immediately provided to Queen City News. The accident is still under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.