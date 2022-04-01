LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Six men are facing charges in connection to a shootout that occurred between two groups last November, killing one man, in Lancaster, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in the 100 block of Pardue Circle near the Palmetto Place Apartments in Lancaster.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Tykeon Clyburn was shot multiple times in the torso and died at the scene from his injuries. Another man was also shot in the torso but survived, deputies said.

After several months of interviewing witnesses and examining evidence, investigators have brought charges against six men.

The LCSO said their investigation revealed that a group of men were at the basketball court on Pardue Circle that day. This particular group had fought with another group of men, with connections to a house near the basketball court, in the past.

The ongoing dispute is believed to have involved stolen drugs, deputies said.

When people at the house on Pardue Circle saw the group at the basketball court, they called others who arrived in at least two vehicles, deputies said.

When they arrived, gunfire broke out between the two groups, with bullets striking and killing Tykeon Clyburn.

The LCSO have charged the following in connection to the fatal shooting:

Anthony Kiriakis Brice, 30, Orangeburg

Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree

Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree

Carrying a Pistol

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Earl T. Clyburn, 22, Lancaster

Carrying a Pistol

Obstruction of Justice

Daviahne Xavious Duncan, 26, Lancaster

Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree

Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree

Carrying a Pistol

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Zi’lik Montrez Dunifer, 20, Edgemoor

Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree

Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Mark Anthony Harrison, 33, Edgemoor

Assault and Battery by a Mob 1st Degree

Assault and Battery by a Mob 2d Degree

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

Keshawn O’Bryan Wade, 31, Lancaster

Carrying a Pistol

Obstruction of Justice

Lancaster Police said bond was denied for Brice, Duncan, Dunifer, and Harrison. All four remain at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Earl Clyburn posted $11,000 bond on the day of his arrest and was released. Wade posted a $15,000 bond the day after his arrest and was released, police said.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.