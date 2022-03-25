LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have arrested two men and are looking for a third in a burglary and attempted armed robbery of a family in their home.

According to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening at a home on Springdale Road. The female homeowner, her daughter, her two minor grandchildren, and two adult males were in the home when the doorbell rang. The homeowner told her daughter to secure the dogs in another room while she answered the back door.

She tried unsuccessfully to turn on the porch light and opened the door, being met by a Black male wearing a hoodie with the hood up and a face mask. He stepped inside and pressed the barrel of a handgun to her head, telling her that this is a robbery.

Another white male also with a handgun was in the doorway, and a third man was outside. The daughter, hearing the commotion, ran the two men out of the house with a broom that she used to corral the dogs and called 911. Nothing was taken and no one was injured.

Deputies noticed that the light bulb from the porch light had been removed and left nearby. The homeowner said she recognized the man who pointed the gun at her.

William Joshua Michael Mims

Investigators arrested and charged 18-year-old Phillip Lee Hayes and 19-year-old Preston Lee Phillips, both of Lancaster, with first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Bond was denied for both on Thursday and they remain housed in Lancaster County Detention Center.

The third suspect who is still wanted by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was identified as 21-year-old William Joshua Michael Mims. Mims is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. Investigators believe Mims could be in Lancaster County or in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina.

Anyone with information about this case or about the whereabouts of Mims should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 1 (888) 274-6372 or by logging on to midlandcrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be submitted using the P3Tips Mobile App.