1 dead, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash on SC Highway 97 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash on SC Highway 97, about 15 miles south of Lancaster.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 10:25 a.m. near Cunningham Quarters Road.

The 44-year-old driver of a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner from Atlanta was traveling north and the driver of a 1995 Ford Escort was traveling south. The driver of the Ford went off the right side of the road, lost control, traveled back left of center and was struck by the Toyota.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. A 70-year-old passenger in the Toyota was injured and transported to an area hospital. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The identity of the driver of the Ford is pending next of kin notification by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.