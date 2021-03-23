Three 184 ton turbines delivered to Catawba Nuclear Station

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- When most of us flip the lights on, we don’t usually think about how it all works, but there’s a lot that goes into the process of delivering electricity.

If you drove through Rock Hill last week, you may have seen someone transporting massive turbines. The three devices weighed 184 tons each, and play a critical role in keeping the lights on in your home.

“How much does it cost, who’s paying for it and what does it do?” said South Carolina resident Sasha Serna.

Duke Energy needed to make the oversized purchase to continue to offer electricity to roughly 1.4 million North and South Carolinians.

The company ordered the massive turbines from GE in New York. The total price tag was north of $205 million. The tree low-pressure turbines traveled on a rail to Albany, then on a barge to Charleston, and a trail to Rock Hill before a road trip to the Catawba Nuclear Station.

“The turbines is what spins the generator, which is what produces the electricity,” said Duke Energy Sr. Communications Consultant Sara Collins.

In the station’s 35 year history, the turbines have never been replaced, but much like a car, parts go through wear and tear.

“Our mission is to generate carbon-free, reliable, safe electricity for our customers,” Collins said. “When these turbines are replaced, that will allow us to continue to do that into the midcentury.”

Don’t let the plume of “smoke” coming from the station fool you; it’s actually steam. Nuclear power plants don’t produce greenhouse gases.

“I think the more they can do to get away from carbon emissions in general, not just from the generation of electricity, cars, etc. It’s all good over time,” said Randy Reynolds. “I think globally; not just here in the U.S.”

Duke Energy will officially install the three turbines during its planned refueling outage, which is kind of like an oil change, but on a much larger scale.