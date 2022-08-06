YORK COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A months-long investigation into the death of a 20-year-old has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old, the York County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

17-year-old Zi’Quavious Caldwell was arrested on Saturday and faces multiple charges including murder and armed robbery.

Back in June deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on a trail at Quigley Park near Lake Wylie. 20-year-old Terron Hubert was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An initial investigation revealed an argument occurred between the two men and Caldwell robbed Hubert of money and personal items, according to the deputy’s report. The shooting occurred after the robbery.

Caldwell was arrested at an apartment complex in Rock Hill and he is being held without bond. The sheriff’s office said he will be charged as an adult.

“No murder gets old, and every victim matters, that’s why our detectives worked relentlessly for countless hours to develop a suspect in this case,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “Thankfully with this development we hope the grieving family can find some rest.”