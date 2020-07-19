Good samaritan seeks rightful owners of lost Lake Wylie items

A man who is using his downtime to hunt for treasure on Lake Wylie has instead turned into a sort of lost and found operation for locals looking for missing items.

Whether its on the shores of Lake Wylie or something that sank to the very bottom of the lake, Keith Lewis is taking a deeper dive.

“I’m sure whoever lost this would really want to get it back,” Lewis said, who is a massage therapist by day.

Lewis is also picking up cans and glass to make it safer for children. He says his sister lost her wedding ring in this very same body of water.

“She thought that thing was gone forever.” Lewis was able to track it down

Lewis is posting the lost items on a Tega Cay forum page.

