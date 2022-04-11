LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s hard to put a value on a hard day’s work. When local veteran Ron Argarbrite rolls up his sleeves, it’s about more than just money. His work today is part of an emotional healing journey.

“Don’t accept no for an answer. Get up in the morning, put your shoes on move forward,” he said.

Argabrite got his entrepreneurial spirit from his dad. Now, he passes those values along to his daughter.

At local venues like the Bethelfields community in Clover, folks know him simply as “Ron the Snack Guy.”

“Now we’re ready for some customers, baby,” he said after setting up a table of products that are mostly made in the Carolinas.

The inventory includes tasty varieties of cookies, nuts, and popcorn.

Anthony Silvestri went straight for the Bear Claw flavored popcorn.

“For some reason that, like, tastes and feels amazing,” he described.

“That’s strawberries, bananas, blueberries… you’ll really like that!” Argabrite said to another boy who chose a bag of Five Flavor Crunch.

The transactions are all smiles.

“Great heart, always wants to support the community, he himself is a disabled veteran,” says customer Lindsey Kehr.

“He’s an amazing guy!” Silvestri said.

The sweetest part Is that every exchange takes his mind off a traumatic time that in some ways feels like yesterday.

“I had some really bad things happen to me while I served in the Armed Forces. This gives me a reason to like get out and enjoy life,” he explained.

His healing process remains a work in progress after nearly 40 years.

“I was, uh… accosted and beaten,” he says, tearing up as he struggles to say the words. “It’s not very fun. But life goes on… I don’t view it as a crutch. And I’m trying to show my daughter that life isn’t always fun… you just have to deal with it and move on.”

The former Marine says four men attacked him outside Camp Lejeune. They beat him unconscious and left him in a ditch with a fractured skull.

“I don’t understand it,” says Ron, who struggles with PTSD and anxiety. “I was doing my job… I took pride in what I did, I took pride in our country. And people just didn’t like me for who I was and what I stood for but I’ll never back down from that… they could torch me and set me on fire. I’ll never back down.”

He’s spent decades with those raw emotions. Filling snack orders helps him focus on something besides his painful past. Ron says it took years to find a sense of inner peace, and that peace came in the form of his small business.

“It gives me something to do, it gives me something to be happy about. It gives me something to make other people happy,” said Argabrite.

“He puts himself out there every single day to provide for others and the reality of it is he doesn’t let those challenges stop him,” Kehr said.

Ron’s labor of love is a welcome distraction. And that’s worth more than most of us could ever imagine.

“I’m all about seeing people smile,” he says.